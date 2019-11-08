A new way to donate to the Red Kettle Campaign

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Ringing in the holiday season, literally. The Red Kettle Campaign is making its return and there’s a new way to donate this year.

Instead of dropping in that dollar or loose change, you can now use Google Pay and Apple Pay right at the kettle.

The Troy Salvation Army kicks off the 2019 Red Kettle Campaign on Wednesday, November 13. Of course, you’ll see bell ringers and those iconic kettles across the Capital Region until Christmas. That money will go towards supporting social service programs year-round.