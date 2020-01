COLONIE, N.Y.(NEWS10)— Everyone who works at the Tool Box is retired. They come to work, refurbish old tools and then sell them at a discount all to raise money for the Colonie Senior Service Center.

Joe, Bobby and Fran all volunteer their time to you help out other seniors.

If you find yourself with some old tools and don’t know what to do with them give them a call, 518 608-4758 they will even come out and haul them away.

The Tool Box is located at 143 Troy-Schenectady Road.