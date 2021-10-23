A missing Kinderhook man in May is arrested in suspicious incidents

STOCKPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, October 22, New York State Police in Columbia County conducted an extensive search for a suspect in connection to several suspicious incidents, reported in the area of Stockport, on Suthers Road.

Kenneth Sutherland, 51, of Kinderhook, was found afterward by Police patrols and arrested for Grand Larceny (felony), and possession of a stolen John Deere UTV Police said.

Sutherland subsequently went missing on May 25, near the Luykas Van Alen house on NYS Rt. 9H in the Town of Kinderhook Police said. On May 28, Police responded to a call of a report of suspicious activity, which Police say, had located Sutherland in “good physical health.”

Police ask if anyone has any information regarding any suspicious activities in the Kinderhood and Stockport areas. Please contact Investigator Sokolowski, of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Livingston at (845) 677-7300.