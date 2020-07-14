HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–For James Williams, this is a sight he never thought he or his kids would ever see. Williams said, “it’s lovely; it’s beautiful.” He is talking about the giant mural of Black Lives Matter at the western end of Warren Street in the City of Hudson, N.Y.

The mural sits at the western end of Warren Street in Hudson, N.Y.

City of Hudson Mayor Kamal Johnson said the mural is a symbol of support for minority communities. As the weather gets better, the next phase of the project will start, Johnson said. Local minority and LGBTQ artists will partner with children from Hudson, each taking a letter and putting their spin on it.

City of Hudson Mayor Kamal Johnson says once the weather improves they will begin the next phase of the mural.

