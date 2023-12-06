ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new exhibit at the Albany Institute of History & Art opens to the public Wednesday, featuring the items that were inside the time capsule found underneath the statue of Philip Schuyler when it was removed from in front of Albany City Hall earlier this year.

In 1925, a copper box was laid into the foundation of the statue of Major General Philip Schuyler. The statue was a gift to Albany from George C. Hawley in memory of his wife, Theodora Amsdell Hawley. It was said at the time that George filled the box with things he felt would be interesting to people in Albany when it was opened.

Curator Diane Shewchuk explains the significance of the postcards from the time capsule:

The time capsule was sitting in the ground for almost a century before a Department of General Services crew found the box containing items that offer a glimpse into Albany’s past.

Now, the items are displayed in an exhibit called The Time Capsule: What We Found Under Philip Schuyler. Throughout multiple galley rooms, visitors can read the newspapers, view the postcards, and see Albany through the eyes of its residents in the 1920s.

Albany’s history in the brewing industry told through time capsule items:

Other items on display from the capsule include some heirlooms from George Hawley, and personal items reflecting a love story between George and Theodora.

The museum galleries are open from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. Wednesday through Saturday, and from noon to 5 P.M. on Sunday. Admission is $10 for non-members, but several discounts are available.