A local church offers drive-thru blessings

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This drive-thru has something special on the menu.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Amsterdam United Methodist Church has started offering drive-thru, touch-free blessings and prayers.

Rev. Judy Humphrey-Fox is behind the new service, offered between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m every evening in the church parking lot.

“So many churches aren’t holding services and we want people to have someone they can turn to personally for a prayer or blessing to help them through this difficult time,” said Rev. Judy Humphrey-Fox.

She says they plan to offer the drive-thru blessings for as long as they’re needed, and is currently planning to expand services to digital platforms and offer services in the parking lot.

LATEST STORIES: