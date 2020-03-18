A local church offers drive-thru blessings

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This drive-thru has something special on the menu.
In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Amsterdam United Methodist Church has started offering drive-thru, touch-free blessings and prayers.
Rev. Judy Humphrey-Fox is behind the new service, offered between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m every evening in the church parking lot.
“So many churches aren’t holding services and we want people to have someone they can turn to personally for a prayer or blessing to help them through this difficult time,” said Rev. Judy Humphrey-Fox.
She says they plan to offer the drive-thru blessings for as long as they’re needed, and is currently planning to expand services to digital platforms and offer services in the parking lot.
