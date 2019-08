ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— The third annual Lavigne Super Squad Lemonade Stand is up and running today and tomorrow. So stop by at 92 Buckingham Rd. in Albany, all proceeds go to Mito Hope and Help.

The stand is open until 6 PM tonight and will open again tomorrow August 3 from 12 PM to 2:30 PM. If you can’t make it in person you can always donate online at Mito Hope and Help. Just click on Reily’s and Ella’s lemonade stand.