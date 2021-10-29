A group of teens promote early voting on the streets of Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Early voting in New York ends in just a few days. Which is why a group of teens hit the streets of Troy Friday to promote not just early voting, but voting as a whole.

“We’re trying to get people to get out and vote so they can make a change in the community, so that their vote counts so our community can be a better place than it is right now,” says Jani Ramsey of Troy. She and several other teens took advantage of Troy Night Out to hand pamphlets to those checking out different shops and restaurants.

In August, the Rensselaer County Board of Elections was ordered to choose new early voting sites which provide “equal access for voters”. Deacon Jerry Ford, who organized Friday’s event, says the sites the county chose for this year’s election are much easier to access than before.

“The former sites were a little bit of a work for individuals to get to. Now there are bus stops up and down these streets,” Ford says, “people can just get out. The mayor has actually dedicated parking on the 4th street side of the Atrium where people can park and so it’s accessible for everyone.”

Ford’s group, the Block teen mentoring program, has some teens who will be voting for the first time. And, for those who cannot vote just yet, they say it is all about reminding people of their civic duty.

“The whole point is that you know to make sure that you are being heard and you know make sure people are actually like you know wanting to do a change,” says Nicaiha Furman.

There are three early voting locations in Rensselaer County:

The Troy Atrium (4 Third Street, Troy)

Town of Brunswick Office Building (336 Town Office Square, Brunswick)

Schodack Town Hall (265 Schuurman Road, Schodack)

Early voting ends Sunday. Election day is Tuesday November 2nd.