A great place for stretching your legs: Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Nestled in the hills of Ulster County, just an hour south of Albany, at the foot of the Catskill Mountains rests the artist community of Woodstock. The town was founded in 1787 but didn’t find its artistic roots until the late 1800s when painters from the Hudson River School came to town.

The Byrdcliffe Colony, founded in 1902 sits on the hill over Woodstock.

In 1902, the arts and craft movement came to Woodstock when Bolton Brown, Ralph Radcliffe Whitehead, and Hervey White formed the Byrdcliffe Colony. A must-see historical site in the hill just north of town.

Art is everywhere in the Woodstock area so pay attention as you drive.

The Woodstock area offers many sites to see and things to do. Why not start the day with a hike?

Related Content Historic Ticonderoga Video

North of town on Meads Mountain Road is Overlook Mountain with its 6-mile roundtrip Fire tower hike. Just across the road from the trailhead is the Karma Triyana Dharmachakra Tibetan Buddhist Monastery. However, closed to visitors due to the coronavirus, its flags are a must-see before heading into Woodstock.

Karma Triyana Dharmachakra Tibetan Buddhist Monastery.

Take the drive slow and enjoy the many pieces of art along the roadside and if you’re lucky you might catch a glimpse of mother nature.

The woods around Woodstock are full of wildlife.

The best place to park is the large public parking lot off of Rock City Rd., which on Wednesday afternoons, boasts a farmers market. From there, your adventure begins as you walk the sidewalks of Woodstock.

Many of the museums in Woodstock are opening up but check ahead for hours and any policies related to the pandemic.

There are many eclectic shops and restaurants along Tinker Street. Several museums are located in Woodstock also. Make sure to check hours and availability due to COVID-19.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES