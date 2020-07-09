A great destination in the hills of Rensselaer County

GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The Town of Grafton is home to two unique attractions, the Grafton Peace Pagoda and Grafton Lakes State Park, each makes for a destination all their own.
Start your day early with a visit to the Grafton Peace Pagoda, one of only two pagodas in the country. Morning prayer starts at 5:30 a.m. out in front of the Pagoda. All services are outside.
Originally Pagoda’s were made from rocks covered in mud and were a solid structures.
All faiths and backgrounds are welcome to come and pray for world peace.
The park is open from 8 a.m. to dusk with the swimming beach opening at 10 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m. The primary restrooms by the beach are accessible, but all others are closed at this time due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. The trails are open, but the Welcome Center is closed as are other attractions, like boat rentals.
The six ponds all have launch sites for canoes, kayaks, sailboats and electric powered boats.
If you’re more the outdoors type, the state park has 25-miles of hiking trails, many areas to picnic at, and there is the beach at Long Pond.
Remember to check ahead of time to see if any changes or special concerns have popped up at your choice of destination.
LATEST STORIES
- Plastics company drops plan for operations at Fort Edward dewatering plant
- Over 8,000 U.S. hotels may be forced to close in September without help
- House panel pushes for equal access to PPP funds for minority-owned small businesses
- CDC head sticking to school-opening guides Trump criticized
- Lake George mini golf seeing shift in clientele, socially-distanced putting