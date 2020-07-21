A fun safe summer activity picking berries

RED HOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10)— One enjoyable activity during the summer and fall is going fruit picking. Cherry and strawberry season is over but the blueberries and peaches are ready to go. In August the blackberries will be ripe and ready to pick.

With 22-acres of blueberries its easy to social distance when picking.

Norman Greig, owner of Greig Farms in Red Hook, N.Y. says they have been picking the 22 acres of blueberries for the last month and still have acres to go. With three parking lots and so many acres, social distancing is not a problem, Greig says. He tells people when they are picking if someone is in a row of blueberries, just move to the next one.

With six kinds of blueberries, each comes into season at a different time and has its own unique taste.

Debby and Darryl Mosher are retired but they still love to grow flowers. So, if you are looking to beautify your home try Brittney Hollow Farms. They are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. between the towns of Red Hook and Rhinebeck, just off Route 9.

Brittney Hollow Farms is a self-service u-pick flower stand along Route 9 in Red Hook, N.Y.

The farm has over 50 varieties of flowers, including Sunflowers. It’s easy- you take a bucket- that you get to keep, a pair of sanitized scissors, and carefully clip the flowers of your choice. Just remember to drop your payment in the box.

LATEST STORIES