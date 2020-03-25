A fun activity for you and your kids at home

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Our cellphones are powerful pieces of technology that can reach out across the world to friends and family. They surf the web for us, keep us informed and we use them now in place of a camera.

The first thing to remember is to think out of the box and be creative.

Wouldn’t you and your kids love to learn how to shoot like a pro just using your phone? It’s simple and anyone can do it. Don’t worry we won’t get all technical about shooting. This is about having fun with your kids during this global medical event.

Look for lines and how they play off one another.

We are going to take pictures of lines. It doesn’t matter if they are up and down or left to right, just make your subject of the picture a line or lines.

Fill the frame with your subject and don’t be afraid, be imaginative.

Take your time and make it like a scavenger hunt for you and your kids. Compare what you each took and talk about what each of you like or don’t like about your pictures.

Pro-tip, turn the image upside down and look at it from that perspective. This helps the eye spot flaws.

By turning the image over you can see distractions easier in your image.

