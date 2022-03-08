ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State’s oldest brewery has a big hit with their Ruby Red Kolsch. And soon, it will be back on store shelves.

Since launching in 2018, Genesee Brewery says the beer’s popularity has grown an average of 66 percent every year. Just this past year, Wegmans named it as a top and fastest-selling beer.

“Upstate New York loves Ruby Red Kolsch,” said Jaime Polisoto, Genesee brand director. “It’s incredible to see the response from our fans each year. We are so thankful for the support and their unquenchable thirst for our favorite Genesee Specialty brew.”

Genesee Brewery says the grapefruit-flavored brew will be available once again next week.