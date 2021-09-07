HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A cool, sunny Tuesday morning in Hudson Falls meant a lot of firsts.
At Margaret Murphy Kindergarten, as at the whole of Hudson Falls Central School District, it meant the first day of school; the first for the district’s new batch of pre-k students, and the second first set within the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was also the first such first for Superintendent Daniel Ward, in his first year in his post. On Tuesday morning, Ward made his rounds first to Hudson Falls High School and then to the kindergarten, to shake hands with families and see off the students smiling under their face masks.
Like their neighbor districts around the North Country, Hudson Falls is planning the burgeoning school year around getting kids in the classroom in person, every weekday. Although state guidance didn’t come until August, Ward said the district was able to prepare well within the scope of what they knew to expect.
Some work is still ongoing. As kids filed into their classrooms on Tuesday, the district was still a couple days away from finalizing their protocol for coronavirus testing, and was still waiting for some more details from the state of New York, in cooperation with Washington County.
An in-person school year is what everyone wants, but Ward said the district is ready to adapt if the state should mandate remote learning again, should case numbers rise high enough to warrant it. But for now, he takes joy in seeing happy faces wave goodbye to their parents and come to learn, hand-in-hand.
More from NEWS10
- ‘Most helpless feeling’: Woman who lived yards away from Twin Towers reflects 20 years later
- On TV, 9/11 was last huge story for ‘Big 3’ network anchors
- A day of many firsts as Hudson Falls opens school doors for an in-person year
- Road closed after tractor trailer accident in Clifton Park
- Pittsfield police investigate two unarmed robberies