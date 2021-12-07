‘A Colonie Holiday Light Parade’ Saturday, December 11

Colonie Central High School and Colonie Central High School iCARE will be having a holiday light parade on Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 6-9 p.m.

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Colonie Central High School and Colonie Central High School iCARE will be having a holiday light parade on Saturday, December 11. Decorated vehicles will be driving down Hackett Avenue from 6-9 p.m.

District members, Colonie representatives, and local first responders will all be participating in the parade. Instead of cash, the entry fee is one new unwrapped toy per car. Toys will be donated to Toys for Tots.

The parade will be hosted by D Scott from KISS102.3. Two live performances from Colonie Central High Schools Chamber Singers will happen at 6:45 and 8 p.m.

The Colonie Police Department said Hacket Avenue will be closed to through traffic on Saturday. For questions about the parade contact Colonie Central High School Associate Principal, Brian Scalzo at (518) 459-1220 ext. 1454 or iCARE Co-President, Madelyn Terry by email at madelynterryn@gmail.com.