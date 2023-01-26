ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Project Safe Point has provided harm reduction services to the Capital Region community for the past 15 years. To combat the overdose crisis, the non-profit organization offers Opioid Overdose Prevention Training twice a month. The class is free of charge and open to the public.

“We are out there working with people who use drugs all the time, and the overdose numbers are literally skyrocketing,” Ed Fox, Director of Project Safe Point, said.

The New York State Department of Health revealed a 14% increase in opioid deaths from 2020 to 2021 in the latest quarterly report.

“Fentanyl is the one thing that has changed the conversation about overdose and overdose fatalities,” Fox said. “We’re finding Fentanyl in all of the drugs, not just in the opioids but in cocaine, meth.”

Project Safe Point offers in-person training on heroin/opioid overdose prevention every first Tuesday of the month at the Albany County Heath & Mental Building at 11 a.m. Participants will learn the signs and symptoms of opioid overdose and how to use Naloxone (Narcan) to respond to an overdose. No sign-up or RSVP is required.

A virtual training session is available every first Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m. The Zoom Meeting ID is 923 3089 7849

Project Safe Point Hotline: 1-866-930-4999