TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy City Council members are reaching out to the community for volunteers. Officials are encouraging residents and businesses to ‘Adopt a Fire Hydrant’ in a partnership project helpful to the community.

Residents and business owners in the program will assist in keeping fire hydrants clear from weeds, ice, snow, and debris, allowing for firefighters to gain access to a water supply quickly. This can be a life-saving measure if a firefighter has to extinguish and prevent loss of property, or life.

Volunteers would adopt a fire hydrant closest to their home or business, creating a safe path from the hydrant to the street. Officials say a 3-foot parameter around the hydrant, clear of any debris, ice, or snow would be needed.

In 2019, the City Council passed a similar resolution implemented by other municipalities that required minimal staff work involved. The resolution was vetoed by the Mayor in addition to the lack of finances.