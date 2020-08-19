A breakdown of SUNY fall semester fees

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- University at Albany says some fees have been adjusted for the fall 2020 semester. There has been an overall reduction of $57, says UAlbany Senior Communications Specialist, Mike Nolan.

As in the past, students are required to pay fees associated with health services, technology, counseling, and career services even if they are learning remotely. Fees are approved by the SUNY Board of Trustees.

“In this case, SUNY approved a modest increase in health and technology fees for all four-year SUNY campuses in recognition of the increased demands that the pandemic has placed on student health services and campus technology infrastructure, specifically the technology used in remote and hybrid learning,” Nolan says.

Nolan also says services offered by the college are available online and the fees are necessary to help keep them accessible. More virtual services will be added to accommodate the large number of students studying online in the fall.

Base operating costs for services like Campus Recreation do not get eliminated because there are fewer students on campus, says Nolan. Fees are used for the current semester as well as for future semesters.

“It is important to note that continuing to fund these services (all of which are critical to the college experience) helps them both operate this semester and prepare for the spring,” he says. “Campus Rec must continue serving returning students, while also getting ready for next semester, when we’re hopeful many more students will be rejoining us in-person. We cannot simply eliminate fees now and restart services in the spring.”

Because fall sports have been put on hold until the spring, the Athletics fee has been reduced by $98. A $16 increase for the Comprehensive Services fee ($32 for the year) was assessed due to the higher costs to provide technology for remote learning, and Student Health Services which include COVID-19 testing.

Additionally, a new is being assessed for Career Services. The $25 fee will help students look for jobs/internships, explore careers, and prepare for interviews. An explanation of all applicable fees can be found on the SUNY Albany website.

