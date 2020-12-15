Columbia County update Health Director says his county has seen COVID spike after Thanksgiving

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Columbia County Director of Health Jack Mabb said today that his county saw a record number of positives cases on Sunday with 22. Mabb noted that there was a post-Thanksgiving spike in his county.

As of Monday at 5 p.m. there were 99 active cases in the county, with 19 new cases reported. One county resident is in the ICU with another 19 hospitalized.

465 county members are in quarantine with one in precautionary quarantine.

Deaths in the County remain at 46.

The 7-day infection rate, according to New York State for Columbia County, is 3.9%.