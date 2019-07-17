4th person arrested in connection to 2017 shooting of Asiyanna Jones

PITTSFIELD, M.A. (NEWS10) – A 4th person has been arrested in connection to the 2017 shooting of Asiyanna Jones.

Dayanlee Bracero-Quirindo, 23, surrendered on a warrant and was arraigned on two counts of misleading a police officer on Wednesday in Berkshire County Superior Court. A pretrial conference will take place on October 3rd.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office obtained a total of four indictments in the case from a grand jury on June 26th, including the one charging Bracero-Quirindo.

The grand jury handed down indictments charging Carey Pilot, 46, Gary Linen, 39, and Elizabeth Perez, 27, with first-degree murder. The three murder suspects were recently arraigned in Berkshire County Superior Court and held without the right to bail.

Members of the Springfield Police Department’s Warrant Apprehension Unit, Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department arrested Pilot on a warrant June 27th in Springfield. She also faces a charge of intimidation of witness in the case. State Police arrested Perez on a warrant July 3rd in Quincy. She also is charged with misleading police.

Asiyanna Jones, 22, died Oct. 2, 2017, when she was struck by gunfire while seated in a vehicle on Dewey Avenue in Pittsfield.