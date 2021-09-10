98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: I Asked My Coworker When She’s Due And She’s Not Pregnant

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Vanessa. This is a tough one.

Hi Jaime. I made a BIG mistake and I’m looking for ways to fix it and I hope you and your listeners can help. So I recently returned to the office and this was bad. I saw a coworker I haven’t seen in a year and a half and I asked her when she’s due … and she’s not pregnant. She just stood there, looking hurt and confused, and I felt awful. I guess she’s just gained weight during the pandemic and I jumped to conclusions before thinking it through. Now I don’t know what to say to her and I feel like everyone in the office thinks I’m a jerk. How can I recover from this? I hope you can give me some good advice. Thanks so much ~ Vanessa

WOW, well that is tough. We’ve all been in those situation when we speak before we think. I know I have. And it’s hard to come back from in certain situations. My best advice would be to just apologize and admit that she did a thoughtless thing and then try to move on. All we can do is ask for forgiveness.

