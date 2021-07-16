98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would You Wear the Same Shirt To Work Two Days in a Row?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Stephen. He wants to know if he can wear the same shirt two days in a row.

Hi Jaime. I had a coworker call me out for something recently and I wanted to know what others thought. My wife and I are living out of a suitcase at a hotel in Colonie while our house is (finally) being built. It’ll be done in mid-August. Thank goodness. Anyway a coworker mocked me for wearing the same clothes a lot. In fact one of them said I wore the same shirt two days in a row. I was like “WHATEVER!” I don’t normally do this but I have a valid excuse! How many days can you wear the same clothing? They all know what’s going on with the house, so I didn’t think it was a big deal, but is it? Should I not have worn the same shirt two days in a row? Thanks

~ Stephen.

Well, Stephen, I understand the situation you’re in, but wearing the same shirt two days in a row to work seems a bit much. I’m the last person who is a fashion maven. I usually wear t-shirts and capri pants to work in the summer. And wearing the same shirt twice in one week, I don’t think would be a big deal, but two days in a row, I wouldn’t feel comfortable doing that.

What do you think? Let’s help Stephen out. Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

