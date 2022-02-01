98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would You Want to Work With Your Best Friend?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma comes from Monica, and it’s about friendship. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a dilemma that has to do with my best friend and my work. For years, I’ve been talking about leaving my current job and starting my own catering business. My best friend, who I’ve been friends with since we were kids, was the person I talked with about it the most. After saving for the last few years, I’m finally ready to take the plunge. The problem is my friend now wants to be a part of the business. I tried to discourage her without flatly telling her “no,” but she won’t take the hint. I love her, but I don’t want to work with her. I think it will change our friendship. I would be her boss, and I don’t want to be in that position. How do I let her down gently without hurting her feelings? I need some good advice. Thanks so much Jaime ~ Monica

I understand how Monica feels. I have friends that I love with all my heart but I wouldn’t want to work with them because we have different work ethics. No judgment just different. And no job is worth losing a friendship over. I think Monica just has to be honest with her best friend and let her know that the job could ruin their friendship and that’s more important. But that’s just my take.

