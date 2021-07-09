98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would You Use the Dumpster at Work To Throw Your Trash Away?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Richard. He wants to know if he can throw away his at-home garbage in his work dumpster.

Hi Jaime. I have a fairly simple question. Do you use the dumpster at work to throw trash away? At my home I pay for trash pickup, but they only take one can. I generally bring 3-5 bags a week to work. I have 4 kids, a wife, myself, and pets at home…..a lot of garbage….. When we did spring cleaning, I drove over on the weekend and threw away 14 bags of trash. Some of my coworkers have noticed and have made some snide comments to me about it. When I lived in a different city, I exclusively used my work dumpster. I’ve never been questioned until now. Also, I don’t know if my boss knows about it, but I pretty sure he wouldn’t care. But still with coworkers started to talk more and more about it, It had me wondering. Is this wrong? Is it wrong to use my work dumpster so much? Thanks Jaime. I look forward to hearing what others think. Have a great day ~ Richard

I don’t think it’s a very good idea to bring your trash to the work dumpster. It feels a little bit like stealing somehow, but that’s just me. There was one time when I had a huge box to throw away, and I asked my boss if it was okay to bring it to the dumpster and she was fine with it. But other than that, and especially on a regular basis, I just wouldn’t feel right about it.

