98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would You Tell Your Spouse If An Old Friend Hit on You?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Carolyn and it’s about dealing with someone hitting on you when you’re married. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a dilemma and I’m really hoping using this on your show will help me out. A few months back I ran into a former coworker I had not seen in many years. It was nice to see him and we exchanged greetings. A couple days later, he sent me a friend request on FB, which I accepted. A few days after that he sent a few messages of no consequence, just catching up with our family and career news. Then, out of the blue he sent me a message suggesting we get together. I promptly said no thank you explaining that I was happily married and thought he was as well. I thought that was the end of it. The next day, he sent me an explicit message which made me more than blush. I deleted the message, unfriended him and blocked his contact. My question is this, should I tell my husband? It feels wrong to not tell him, but on the other hand, I don’t want to upset him. Looking for help here. Thank you so much ~ Carolyn

Wow, that is a horrible situation that person put Carolyn in. For me, I would definitely tell my spouse. Carolyn did absolutely nothing wrong and that ex-coworker is a weasel to put it mildly. But I think some might say, it’s over and done with so no need to tell.

What do you think? Would you tell your spouse if that happened to you. Let’s help Carolyn out. Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.