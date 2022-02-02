98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would You Tell Your Friend if Her Husband Had an Overnight Guest?

News
Posted: / Updated:

(Pixabay)

Trending on NEWS10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Caitlin and it’s about a situation with her neighbors. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I listen to your social dilemmas every morning and I never thought I’d have one of my own but I do.  My husband and I are good friends with the couple next door. Last week the wife left for an overnight trip for work, and a woman came to their home and stayed until the morning. I want to tell my friend about the visitor, but my husband thinks I should stay out of it. I feel like not telling her would betray our friendship. What should I do? Thank you so much

~ Caitlin

Wow, this is a tough one. I guess if Caitlin is really close friends with them, I think I might go to the husband first and ask the question. Just in a nice curious way, and not in an accusatory way. Something like “hey was your sister in town” If that didn’t work, I might ask the wife, “hey what did your hubby do while you were away?” to see if maybe she already knows about the guest. It could be perfectly innocent. I’d tread easy before accusing anyone of anything. But that’s my take.

What would you do? Let’s help Caitlin out. Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Trending on NEWS10

READ MORE: The Upside

An image that says The Upside

Check the latest closings and delays

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19