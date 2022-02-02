98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would You Tell Your Friend if Her Husband Had an Overnight Guest?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Caitlin and it’s about a situation with her neighbors. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I listen to your social dilemmas every morning and I never thought I’d have one of my own but I do. My husband and I are good friends with the couple next door. Last week the wife left for an overnight trip for work, and a woman came to their home and stayed until the morning. I want to tell my friend about the visitor, but my husband thinks I should stay out of it. I feel like not telling her would betray our friendship. What should I do? Thank you so much ~ Caitlin

Wow, this is a tough one. I guess if Caitlin is really close friends with them, I think I might go to the husband first and ask the question. Just in a nice curious way, and not in an accusatory way. Something like “hey was your sister in town” If that didn’t work, I might ask the wife, “hey what did your hubby do while you were away?” to see if maybe she already knows about the guest. It could be perfectly innocent. I’d tread easy before accusing anyone of anything. But that’s my take.

