ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about friendship and information. Here’s the email:

Good morning Jaime my name is Maggie and I’m emailing you this morning for some advice with your dilemma. I’d love to hear what everyone listening has to think about this. So the other day I went out late to get some ice cream at the local convenience store and when I was walking out I saw my best friend’s 18-year-old son smoking a cigarette with his girlfriend in her car. He didn’t see me and I just got in my car and drove away. Now I know for a fact my friend doesn’t know he smokes and would not be happy about it since her father (his grandfather) was a chain-smoker and died from cancer. Now I don’t know what to do. Should I call her and tell her what I saw or should I just keep it to myself? Maybe he just smokes casually with his girlfriend? He’s not a baby, 18 is legal smoking age right, so should I just stay out of it? I need advice ~ Maggie

Well I understand Maggie’s desire to tell her friend but I think this is one to stay out of. If her best friend’s son was 17, I’d say tell your friend, but at 18 he is an adult who can make his own decisions. I might say something to him next time I see him, but not to my friend.

What do you think? Let’s help Maggie out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.