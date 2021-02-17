98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would You Take a Job If You Knew the Boss Was Sexist?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jovie and is a tough one. And it sounds like she really needs our help. Here’s the email:

Hey Jaime. My name is Jovie and I have a real dilemma. I just got the worst job offer email I’ve ever seen. Here’s the thing, I want the job. I really want the job, but when my possible new boss sent me the email telling me I got it, he forgot to erase the email history below it. Apparently, he told the other guys in charge that he wasn’t sure I could do the job, but he would hire me “just for the sake of diversity.” Ouch! Not cool! Oh and he misspelled “divercity.” I am going to be amazing at this job. He will eat his stupid words, but can I even agree to work for this careless jerk? Will it be satisfying to prove myself to him, or will I just be super mad all the time? I need some good advice. Thanks so much Jaime ~ Jovie

That is a tough one. I’m a big fan of proving people wrong when they have preconceived notions about me. I like the challenge, but not if it would make me angry every day. Ultimately though, if Jovie really wants the job, I think she should take it, and rock it.

