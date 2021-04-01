98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would You Say Something If You Let Someone Ahead of You in Line and Then Eight More People Join Them?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jason and is an interesting one. Check this out.

Hi Jaime. I need to know what others would have done in this situation. Should I have said something? Am I overreacting? Here’s what happened. I’m walking into this restaurant, and a lady was coming behind me by herself, I held the door open for her and told her to go ahead. I’m all by myself as well. So we’re standing in line, I’m behind her… all of a sudden her man with seven kids comes walking in and stands beside her. Her order with all those kids took about 15 minutes…to get their burritos made, nachos, rice bowls, and more! She blindsided me. Don’t you think she should have told me, “there’s nine of us and only one of you! Go ahead!” That’s an unwritten rule, right? Am I overreacting or was she as rude as I think she was? I can’t stop thinking about it which is why I’m writing you? What do you and everyone think? Thanks Jaime. I’m trying to lose all this anger ~ Jason

Well, I do think Jason is right. The woman should have said there are many of us, so thank you but no thank you. But she didn’t and it’s done now, so you kind of have to let it go. But I do think Jason had a right to be upset.

