98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would You Marry Someone and Keep ALL Money Separate?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Marcy and is a bit concerning. It’s about having separate money in a marriage. Here’s the email I received:

Hi Jaime. I’m a divorced mom of two. My youngest is 11 and my oldest is 17. I have met a really nice man who wants to get married. But there is one issue. He wants all the house expenses to be separated. He only pays for his expenses and I pay mine and that of my children. What do you think about that? My opinion is that if we get married, everything should be together. Hopefully you or someone listening can help me decide if it’s a good idea to get married or not. Seriously though, he’s a very handsome man, and he’s kind and good to my kids. But he won’t budge on the money. What would you do? Thank you so much Jaime. ~ Marcy

Wow, well, I think it’s very concerning. I’m a bit old fashioned and I believe when you marry someone you are melding two families. But I know others feel differently. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with separate bank accounts, but ALL money separate seems wrong to me.

Let’s help Marcy out. What do you think she should do? Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.