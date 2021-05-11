98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would You Lie For A Friend So She Could Have 2 Days Away?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Bevvy and has to do with lying for a friend. Here’s the email

Hi Jaime. I have a real dilemma and I’m hoping you’ll help me out. I have a wonderful best friend who I’ve known for over 20 years. We have helped each other through just about everything, but now she wants me to lie for her and I’m feeling kind of stuck. Here’s what’s going on. She very much wants to go away alone for just a couple of days after spending the last year and a half with her husband and three kids (aged 17, 14 and 12). Her husband doesn’t want her going anywhere alone though so my friend is asking me to lie and say that the two of us are going on a short vacation together. I want to help her out, I really do, but since we’re all starting to hang out together again, I just feel like this is a lie that will be exposed at some point in the near future. She doesn’t think so because she says we just won’t talk about that weekend and that will guarantee that everything stays quiet. I understand how she feels about wanting to get away, but I don’t feel comfortable lying. She has begged me to help her though so I’m feel like I’m stuck. What would you do in this situation? I hope you can help me. I’m feeling caught between a rock and a hard place. Thanks so much Jaime ~ Bevvy

Wow. This is hard. I know that you always want to be there for your girlfriends, but I think asking someone to lie about something so big is asking a little too much. But that’s just what I think.

