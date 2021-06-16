98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would You Let Your Kids Drink Water From the Garden Hose?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Maria. She was at a friend’s house over the weekend and a situation popped up. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. Here’s a dilemma that came up over the weekend. I went over to my friend Joanie’s house to visit and sit outside on Sunday. It was a beautiful day! My friend Joanie’s daughter was there along with the grandkids and everyone was playing in the backyard while Joanie and I chatted. The kids were running all around, and they had one of those little kiddie pools set up so the little ones were splashing in that and having a great time. At one point, one of the kids said she was thirsty and wanted some water. And I yelled over, “Just grab the hose and give her a sip of water, then you don’t have to stop the fun!” Well, you would have thought I told her to put poison in her kids mouth. Joanie and I were laughing, but Joanie’s daughter said there was no way she would EVER let her kids drink from the hose. She went on and on about unsanitary it was. I said I got most of my water from the hose when I was a kid, and Joanie said the same thing. But nope, Joanie’s daughter thought we should know better now. I really didn’t think it was a big deal, and neither did Joanie. So I thought I would ask you. Do you think it’s okay to let your kids drink water from the hose? Would you do it? I still would. What about you? Thanks Jaime ~ Maria

Well, I’m with Maria. I would drink out of the hose and I would let my nieces and nephews do it too. I don’t want them putting their mouths on the hose, but to grab a quick drink…sure, I think it’s fine.

