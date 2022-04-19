ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jodi, and it’s about a child’s sleepover. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. My 12-year-old daughter was recently invited to a slumber party and I’m having a tough time deciding whether to let her go. While I like my daughter’s friend, the girl throwing the party, her parents are another story. They are never very nice at school events, and they usually let their kids do whatever they want and don’t discipline them. For this reason I just feel like there won’t be any supervision at the sleepover. Plus I think they’re bad role models. I know my daughter is going to be angry if I don’t let her go. What do you think I should do? Am I overthinking it? Thanks for the help. ~ Jodi

This is tough because we all remember how much fun sleepovers were, right? And it’s tough when you don’t like the parents of one of your child’s friends. But I feel that if you trust your own child, everything should be fine. I would sit down my child and have a talk about what’s appropriate and what’s not and trust that she would do the right thing and call me if things got too crazy. With that, I’m pretty sure I would let her go. But that’s just me.

What do you think? Let’s help Jodi out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.