98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would You Let Your Daughter Become a Cheerleader Due to Pressure?

Monday's 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Randy. He wants to know if he should let her daughter be a cheerleader.

Hi Jaime. My daughter is entering high school and wants to become a cheerleader. She has never wanted to do anything even remotely close to cheerleading at any point in her life. She actively made fun of cheerleaders 3 months ago. But one of the popular girls moved in down the street last month and she has become a mainstay around my house. She’s convinced my daughter that she has to become a cheerleader in high school because she was “a loser in middle school and you don’t want that to happen in high school.” I said no. I don’t appreciate that reasoning. My wife explained that I don’t “know what it’s like to be a girl in high school” and I say OK; how’s that relevant? Am I wrong for not letting my daughter be a cheerleader? Thanks for your help Jaime ~ Randy

Well, I agree with Randy that it is a bad reason to become a cheerleader, BUT I also agree with his wife. High school is no easy task, and at least in the beginning of high school, all you want to do is fit in. Sometimes it takes a year or two to find “your people.” And sometimes you have to “try out” a bunch of different groups until you do. So for that reason, I would let her be a cheerleader.

