98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would You Let the GrubHub Driver Use Your Bathroom?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Samantha and is one that is very realistic in this day and age. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime, I did something the other day that had my friends questioning my sanity so I thought it would be a good social dilemma. I live by myself and since the pandemic happened, I have found myself ordering lots of food to go. Sometimes I’ll pick it up, but a lot of the time I use apps like GrubHub or Uber Eats or Mealeo. Anyway, the other day I ordered food from a great Mexican restaurant that I love through GrubHub. The driver rang the doorbell and when I went to get my food, which is usually just left on the doorstep so that no one has to wear a mask, the driver was still there. So I grabbed a mask and opened the door. It was a young woman who very nicely asked me if she could use my bathroom. She said she had been delivering food non stop for several hours and hadn’t had a chance to go anywhere. I thought about it for a minute, and I let her come in and use it. She was in and out in two minutes. Not a big deal. However in telling my friends, they thought I was crazy to let her in. So like I said, a good social dilemma. Would you let her in to use your bathroom? I’ll be listening. Thanks, ~ Samantha

Well the truth is, as much as I would feel really uncomfortable doing it…solely for COVID reasons, I probably would have let her come in and use the bathroom.

