98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would You Lay Off A Good New Employee or a Lazy Old Employee

Thursday's 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Kenneth. He wants to know which employees he should lay off.

Hi Jaime, I am in charge of several employees which means I’m the one who hires and fires people. I have a situation where two employees are not pulling their weight. I have talked to both employees individually and they both said they were going to step their game up. Unfortunately they have not made any improvements. Here is why this is a tough situation. One of those employees is a pregnant woman whose boyfriend left her. I feel terrible for her situation but she is really screwing up at work big time. The other employee is a man who lost his wife and daughter in a car accident about seven months ago. Again, I feel terrible for this guy and what he went through….however….he is doing a terrible job at work. He was doing a terrible job before the tragedy. My boss told me we need to let go of two people due to cutbacks. I could lay off two people who just started with the company but they are great workers. It would certainly be way less drama to fire them but again, they are better workers. Am I wrong if I fire the pregnant woman and the grieving husband-father? I really hope I get some good advice here. Thanks so much ~ Kenneth

Wow, well, that is a really tough dilemma. This is why I’m glad I don’t have the power to hire and fire. If it were me, I honestly don’t know what I would do. When you’re put in a supervisory position, you have to do what’s best for the company. But you don’t want to lose your empathy either. Too tough for me.

