98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would You Go Out on a 2nd Date With Someone Whose Card Didn’t Work

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Here's the email I received from Leigh.

Hi Jaime. Here’s a dilemma. I’ve recently started dating again after my husband passed away about two years ago. I was on a first date with a guy who was very nice and he insisted on paying, but there was an issue with his card. The server called him over and tried to talk to him privately, but I knew what was up. My date gave another card to the server, but it didn’t work either. I offered to pay and he reluctantly accepted, but he never admitted what happened with the card. Now he wants to go out again, but I’m not sure it’s a good idea. I did like him right up until the drama with the card. Should I give him a second chance? Or stay away? Thanks so much ~ Leigh

Wow. I’m not one to judge anyone on their money situations. We all have our own issues with money. That being said, I think I would ask him about the declined card first just to find out what is going on. If he’s honest about it, I would go out with him again. If he’s not, then I probably would stay away. But that’s just my take.

What would you do? Say no since it was only one date, or give the guy another chance? Let’s help Leigh out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.