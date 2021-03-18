98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would You Go On a Cruise to Test Out Their Safety?

FILE – In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, the Grand Princess cruise ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge as it arrives from Hawaii in San Francisco. Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered the cruise ship to hold off the California coast Thursday, March 5, to await testing of those aboard, after a passenger on an earlier voyage died and at least one other became infected. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Susan. It’s about vacations, cruising specifically. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I am writing because I have a dilemma. I know how much you love to go on cruises, and I am the same way. I have been on well over 20 cruises and I can’t wait to get back on a ship. I know they’re trying to figure out how to do it safely but I heard somewhere that one cruise line was looking for volunteers to go out on a ship to try things out. I would definitely be willing to do that. I was wondering who else would be. Would you? Would others? I’m desperate to get back on a ship so if I have to be a guinea pig to make it happen, here I am. And I think a lot of people would agree with me. My husband says no way. And he thinks we’re not ready yet. What do you think? Would you be willing to head out on the seas yet? Would others? I hope you’ll use this as your daily dilemma. Thanks Jaime ~ Susan

Well, this is an interesting one. I do love to cruise, but I’m not ready to get back on a ship just yet. Unless of course, they require that all crew and passengers be vaccinated. Then I’d be willing to go on.

