98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would You Go Back to the Store If This Happened to You?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Mike. He had an interesting interaction at the grocery store. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I had something happen to me at the grocery store the other day and so far everyone I tell has a different take on it. So here’s the deal: I was checking out at the store. I had several six packs of soda on the bottom of my cart. While the cashier was checking me out, I told her about the soda on the bottom. She said okay, and that was that. I continued emptying the rest of my cart, gave her my coupons, and ultimately checked out and went home. When I got home, I looked at my receipt and saw that she did not ring up the soda. I decided not to go back to the store. I told her about it, she still didn’t ring it up, it’s on her. It’s not up to me to make a return trip because of her mistake. Some people agree with me, but some think I should have gone back to pay for it, or at the very least call the store to explain. I don’t have time for that. I did what I was supposed to do, now it’s her/their problem. Don’t you agree? Let’s see what other people think. Thanks Jaime ~ Mike

Well, that is annoying at the very least, but I still think Mike should have called the store. Guilt would be too much for me.

