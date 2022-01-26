98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would You Go Back In A Store to Save Three Bucks?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Lauren. It’s about saving money…or not. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime and Happy New Year. I was doing some shopping the other day and something came up between me and my husband and we knew we had to come to you with it. I found something on the Target app that they had in my local store. So I ran in and got it. But when I came out and checked the app again, I realized that they had overcharged me by $3.25 because they’re supposed to match their online price. So of course I wanted to head back into the store and get my three dollars, but my husband was having a fit. He said it wasn’t the inconvenience of having to wait in line for three lousy bucks. I STRONGLY disagreed and went inside and got my money with no problem. The Target folks were great. When I was telling a friend of mine about it, she agreed with my husband. She said it wasn’t worth going back into a store for anything less than ten dollars. I couldn’t believe it. I’ll happily take any penny I can get, especially these days. So we thought we should bring it to you. Would you have gone back in for the $3.25? Would it be worth it? Or are you more like my friend and hubby who say, nope three bucks isn’t worth the inconvenience. Thanks Jaime. We love listening every morning ~ Lauren

Well, I’m with Lauren on this. I too will save and take any penny I can get.

