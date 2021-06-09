98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would You Give a Stranger Gas Money?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Maryann. This has happened to me before…maybe it’s happened to you too. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I had something happen to me over the weekend when I was driving a friend of mine out to Hartford to the airport. On the way home, I stopped at a rest stop to fill up. While I was pumping my gas, a woman came over to me from the next pump over. She was alone with a dog in her car. She told me she just realized she had forgotten her wallet, and could I possibly loan her some money to put gas in her car. She said she was visiting friends in Newton, Mass. and just now realized she must have left her wallet there. She called them and sure enough, her friends had it. Anyway, she was heading home to Saratoga and knew she wouldn’t make it without gas so was hoping someone would loan her the money. I didn’t ask any questions. I just put my credit card in her pump and let her fill up. She asked for my address, but I told her to pay it forward. When I got home and told my husband and friends about this, almost all of them thought I had just been scammed. I guess it’s possible, but I felt like it was the right thing to do. I’m curious what you and other people would do. Do you think I was scammed? Thanks so much Jaime. Have a good day ~ Maryann

I’m definitely with Maryann on this one. I’ve had this happen to me before, I and I too always let the person have the money. I always think, if they’re scamming me, that’s on them, but I’m trying to do the right thing. So I think Maryann did the right thing.

What would you have done? Do you feel like Maryann and me, or are you more in line with her husband and friends? Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.