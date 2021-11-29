98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would You Feel Comfortable Going to the Movies Alone?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Corinne, and it’s about the movies. Here’s her email:

Hey Jaime. I’ve often heard you talk about how much you love the movies, so I thought this would be a dilemma you could relate to. I love going to the movies, and now that things are somewhat better, and movie theaters are open again, I’ve been back several times. A few times I’ve gone with friends, but sometimes a movie will come out that no one else wants to see so I go alone. My friends do not understand this. My sister doesn’t understand it. My ex-husband never understood it. But I don’t mind going to the movies alone. I enjoy it just as much as going with friends. It’s about the movie, you know. But it made me curious about others. Do many people go to the movies alone? I hope you’ll use this as a dilemma because I would love to know. Thanks so much Jaime. ~ Corinne

Well, I’m with Corinne all the way. I don’t mind going to the movies alone at all. If there’s something I want to see and no one else wants to go, I’ll go by myself. I have done it several times since theaters reopened. I still wear a mask but that doesn’t bother me at all.

