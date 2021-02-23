98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would You Ever Make Your Partner Sleep on the Couch After An Argument?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Amy. I think this is interesting especially during our COVID lockdown. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I wanted to ask you to use this as a dilemma because it’s happened several times during the pandemic and even before the pandemic. My friends say it’s kind of crazy and like something out of an old sitcom. Here’s what happened. My husband and I got into a big fight this weekend. It’s not the first time it’s happened. Anyway, we didn’t come to a solution so I told my husband I didn’t want to sleep in the same bed with him because I was so angry so he went off to the couch. It has happened before, several times here and there. Only one of my friends said that she’s done the same thing. All my other friends think it’s kind of silly. So can you ask the question if any other couples have slept separately because of a fight, especially during lockdown? Thanks so much Jaime. Love listening every day ~ Amy

Well, I can only speak for myself and while we’ve had some big arguments, we always find a way to calm down enough before bed to be okay. But that’s just me.

