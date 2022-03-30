ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Timothy. Here’s his email:

Hey Jaime. Inflation is crazy right now and we’re all looking to save money. My wife and I are trying to save any penny we can. Anyway, we need a new mattress. Well, yesterday on Facebook, a friend posted that she had a very firm expensive Posturepedic mattress for sale if anyone was interested. I showed the ad to my wife and told her this was a great way to save money on the mattress we need. She thought I was crazy. She said she could never sleep on a used mattress and she didn’t care how expensive it once was. I don’t get it. We sleep on hotel mattresses all the time and they’re used by a lot of different people. At least we know this one was used by a friend of ours. How can I convince her to save money and buy the used one? Help ~ Timothy

Well, Timothy is right in his logic, but I’m still with his wife. I don’t think I could buy a used mattress. There are plenty of places these days to get mattresses at a reasonable price, so sorry Timothy, no used mattress for me either.

What do you think? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.