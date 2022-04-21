ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about a specific kind of wedding. Here’s the email I received:

Hi Jaime. I have a friend, Ryan, who has been a confirmed bachelor for years. But now at the age of 43, he’s found the woman he wants to marry. Her name is Yvonne. She’s great. They started their relationship over their shared love of Star Wars. Flash forward to now and I got the invitation in the mail, and the wedding will be a Star Wars themed wedding. Okay, so far, no problem. Until I kept reading and found out that they want all guests to dress as some kind of Star Wars character. It can be any character from the Star Wars universe. I think this is ridiculous. I have no desire to play dress up at a wedding. I don’t do costumes. My wife says I should absolutely wear a costume. The thing is I want to support my friend at the wedding, but do you think it would be okay if I just dressed in regular clothes? Help me out. Thanks so much. ~ Brock

This is tough. I understand how Brock feels but I think I would do my best to dress up for my friend. If that’s what he wants, it’s not that hard to find some kind of comfortable Star Wars costume. It doesn’t have to be Darth Vader or BB8. You could put on a brown robe and be ObiWan Kenobi. I think Brock should dress up. That’s what I would do. That’s what you do for friends in my opinion.

What do you think? Should Brock dress up or just go in regular clothes. Let’s help him out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.