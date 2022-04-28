ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Ellen and it’s about a friend who’s always late. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. Here’s a dilemma I hope you’ll use. I have a friend who is always asking me for rides whenever we go out, which I’m more than happy to do, except she is always late, and in turn makes me late. It just drives me crazy. Well, last week she asked if I would drive her to our friend’s wedding, and I agreed but told her if she is not ready when I’m there to pick her up I’m leaving without her. Sure enough, I get to her house and when I texted her she said she’d be right down, except she wasn’t. After 10 minutes I decided to leave, and she wound up having to Uber to the wedding, and missed the whole ceremony. She spent the whole wedding giving me the cold shoulder, and our friends have taken her side, saying I was wrong to leave her. But was I? It’s not like I didn’t warn her. Plus, I gave her 10 minutes more than she deserved. What do you think? Hope your audience can help me out. Thanks so much ~ Ellen.

Well this is tough. I understand Ellen leaving, but I admit, I would have stayed. I probably would have been upset, but I would have felt bad leaving my friend behind. I have a friend who’s always late so we always tell her a half hour earlier than we really have to meet and then she’s on time. We also just accept it’s one of her things and we accept her for it. So I would have waited.

