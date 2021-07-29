98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would You Consider A Hot Dog Or a Hamburger, a Sandwich?

barbecue generic BBQ

Credit: Pixabay

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Darrin. It’s about classic barbecue foods.

Hi Jaime. I had a great barbecue at my house last weekend. Fun times with friends and family, but we ended up having a HUGE discussion about hotdogs and hamburgers. It went on and on for almost an hour until I had to break it up by offering a game of bocce. Anyway, the debate was this. Are hotdogs and hamburgers considered sandwiches. I, of course, said no. How could anyone even think that? But you’d be surprised the number of people at my house that did. Altogether there was 17 of us. Seven of them thought that hotdogs and hamburgers should be put into the sandwich group. Two thought that hamburgers were sandwiches but not hotdogs and the rest of us (8) thought that neither were sandwiches. It even got to the point where people pulled out the definition of a sandwich, which if you take it literally, does mean that both of them are sandwiches. I think it’s crazy. So we all thought it would be good to bring it to you! Are hotdogs and hamburgers sandwiches. You’ll have a large group of people listening. Thanks Jaime

~ Darrin.

That is so funny. I would never classify either as a sandwich. I think they stand on their own and don’t fall into any category except bbq food.

What do you think? Let’s help Darrin and his gang out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

