98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would You Confront A Coworker Who Dinged Your Car?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jeff. He wants to know if he should confront his co-worker about $1,000 worth of damages to his new car.

Hey Jaime. Here’s my dilemma. A few weeks ago my BRAND NEW car got dinged in my work parking lot by a coworker. They never told me. I didn’t notice it until I got home. (Work was the only place I went that day) I can’t PROVE they did it. But I know who was parked beside me that day. Now I’m stuck paying $1,000 to get it fixed. Pretty bad to know I work with someone that can’t be honest. Haven’t seen them since, because they work from home most of the time. Should I reach out to this person, or just pay the $1,000 to get it fixed? What would you do? Thanks for your help ~ Jeff.

Well, that is tough. It sounds like one of those situations where you’re 90% sure that the person did it, but you really don’t have any proof. For that reason, I think I would just pay it and let it go. Not always easy to do though.

