98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would You Chase Someone Down Who Stole From Your Garage Sale?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from JR. And it’s about garage sales. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. So this happened over the weekend and it’s still bothering me, so I thought you could use it as a dilemma. My neighborhood had it’s Spring garage sale this weekend, and as always we participated. So we set up shop and opened for business on Saturday. This woman, maybe mid to late 50s walked up and was looking at our various wares and picked up a necklace that my wife had put out and marked for $15. The necklace had sentimental meaning to my wife but ultimately she said she would put it out and if someone bought it, then it as meant to be with them, and if not, then it was still meant to be with her. Well, all of a sudden the woman who was looking at it just left, but I never saw her put the necklace back down. So I got up and walked over to the table where it was and sure enough, it wasn’t there. Nor was it anywhere else. She was walking down the sidewalk towards another sale so I easily could have given chase but I didn’t. I figure it’s fifteen bucks and I didn’t want to be the guy shaking down a middle aged woman on the sidewalk, because nobody will hear how she stole from me. But it’s still bothering me. Not the fifteen dollars per se, but the fact that she stole over fifteen dollars, and because it was sentimental to my wife, if she wasn’t going to pay for it, we would have kept it. What would you have done? Am I wrong to still be upset about it? Thanks Jaime, we’ll be listening, ~ JR

Well, I wouldn’t have chased her down either. It is just fifteen bucks, but I do understand that it’s the principle of the thing, and certainly the sentimental value. But I always say people have to live with what they did wrong, and they know it so just let it go. That’s my take anyway.

What do you think? Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.