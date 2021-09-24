98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would You Call Back A Wrong Number To Let Them Know It Was Wrong?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with wrong numbers and how you handle them.

Hi Jaime, I just experienced a social dilemma and immediately thought, “I wonder what Jaime and her listeners would think of this?” My young adult son was home watching TV this evening when he received a text message telling him that he was on the waitlist for a table for 3 at a local restaurant and he would receive another text when his table was ready. It was obviously a mistake and the restaurant, for whatever reason, was texting a wrong number. I told my son he should text back to alert them this was a wrong number. He said that was ridiculous since this was a computer-generated message and a person wouldn’t get his text. I said he should look up the phone number for the restaurant (easy enough to do on his phone) and call to alert them. He said that was pointless – the people would eventually check in with the hostess and it would work itself out. As long as I wasn’t in the middle of something really important, I would have taken the time to call the restaurant to let them know the mistake so the party of 3 wouldn’t miss out on their table and possibly get frustrated and angry for no reason. I think this would fall under your “Do something nice for someone else” advice you give every day during your sign off. Just curious if most people would ignore the texts or if they would take the extra step to correct the mistake. Thanks Jaime! ~ Bridget

Wow, well this is a good dilemma. For myself, I have often called back wrong number messages I’ve received to let the person know they have dialed wrong. For instance, I’ve received messages from Doctors offices that were not for me, that were a wrong number, so I called back the office to let them know. It takes two minutes and that way there are no misunderstandings. So I’m with Bridget on this.

What about you? What would you do in this situation? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.